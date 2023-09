George Clooney has landed in Venice, but no red carpet for the star who does not present any films, but is in the lagoon to accompany his wife Amal Alamuddin. The lawyer was awarded at the Diane von F├╝rstenberg Awards, at the headquarters of the Cini Foundation on the Island of San Giorgio, for her work in defense of victims of human rights abuses around the world. Video by Simonetta Sciandivasci



00:18