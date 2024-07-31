LThe city of Venice will limit guided tour groups to a maximum of 25 people from Thursday, when a ban on guides using loudspeakers for their explanations during tours will also apply.

According to the criteria of

The measure, approved unanimously on 1 February, is intended to preserve “the protection needs of residents and promote pedestrian mobility” both in the City of Canals and on the islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello, according to the Venetian City Council on its website.

“The objectives of the regulation also include combating the phenomenon of abusive use of tourist professions,” the statement said.

The resolution states that tourist groups cannot be larger than 25 people or “half of the passengers on a tourist bus,” a calculation that does not include minors up to the age of two.

These groups will also not be allowed to stop in places where they obstruct pedestrian traffic, especially on bridges and their access ramps, which are reserved for people with disabilities.

If several groups meet in the same place, the guides will be obliged to keep their group at a distance from the others so that it does not constitute any obvious obstacle to the flow of pedestrians.

Tourists stroll through the streets of Venice. Photo:Getty Images Share

Use of loudspeakers will be prohibited

The use of loudspeakers for guides’ explanations will also be prohibited, since “may cause confusion and disruption” to pedestrians.

The limitations will not apply to groups of students on educational visits or trips, nor to boarding and disembarking operations on land or nautical vehicles in the event that the explanations are provided within them.

With this step, Venice is implementing more measures against mass tourism, such as an entry “toll” of 5 euros, which began to be collected on April 25 in a pilot test that ended on July 14 with nearly 2.25 million euros collected from the payment of some 450,000 tourists.

Following this, the City Council is considering doubling the city’s entry fee to 10 euros by 2025. According to the plan, a basic entry fee of three euros would be established for tourists who book in advance, but the price would be raised to 10 euros on the busiest days.