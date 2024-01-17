Entry will be charged on certain days in April, May, June and July to combat mass tourism

Venice (Italy) started selling tickets on Tuesday (January 16, 2024) to anyone who wants to visit the old part of the city (where the tourist attractions are) on certain days in April, May, June and July. The measure aims to combat mass tourism during spring and summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

The ticket, as per site created for purchase, it is sold as an alternative to the tourist tax charged to those who spend the night in Venice. Tickets must be purchased for tourists entering the city from 8:30 am to 4 pm. Children under 14 are exempt from payment.

In addition to people under 14 years of age and tourists who are staying in accommodation in the city, there are other exceptions for paying the entrance fee. Between them:

people with certified disabilities and companions;

those who require medical consultations;

companions or visitors of hospitalized patients or those cared for in a social assistance establishment;

people summoned for reasons of justice to public positions located in the ancient city;

tenants, spouses, relatives up to the 3rd degree and people who visit residents of the old city.

Anyone who falls into one of the exceptions must go to the website and purchase the exemption title. Others must pay the fee before arriving in Venice, also through the online portal. After registering, the tourist can download the ticket or receive it by email.

Here are the days on which admission will be charged: