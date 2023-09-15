Spezia is in Venice: the arrival of the eaglets at Penzo



Venice – Ciak, let’s turn: Serie B starts again with a respectable advance. A month after the last match in the Italian Cup, Venice and Spezia find themselves facing each other again. On the eve of mid-August we played at the Manuzzi in Cesena, today at the Penzo. Then the Ligurians, on the strength of an excellent pre-season, did not disappoint expectations and passed the round, now they find themselves having to climb the first mountain of the season. With only one point collected in three days, the start of the championship has already created the first discontent on the shores of the Gulf of Poets. Which is why it is urgent to reverse the trend.

The official lineups

To return to victory, which has been missing since May 13th, Massimiliano Alvini relaunches one of the great protagonists of the Serie A campaign: Daniele Verde. Having remained despite the deafening transfer sirens, the former Roma player is ready to get back into the project and get Spezia out of trouble. This is not, however, the only training innovation. There are at least two more on the list given by the eagle trainer. The first is Nicolò Bertola teaming up with Nikolaou at the center of defense. The second is given by the presence of Arkadiusz Reca on the left. To complete the starting eleven, therefore, there are: Dragowski, Amian on the right lane; Bandinelli, Salvatore Esposito, Cassata in midfield; and, finally, Antonucci and Moro forward. Three, curiously all central defenders, were the players who did not take part in the trip to the lagoon: Muhl, Hristov and Wisniewski.

At the center of Venezia’s attack is the bogeyman Pohjanpalo. Vanoli does not give up on his captain, who already hurt Spezia in the Italian Cup. With him, the former Pierini and Johnsen move in the offensive trident. Buso, Tessmann and Lella are the midfielders. In front of Joronen, therefore, room for Zampano, Altare, Idzes and Sverko. Side note: the coach of the Venetians prepared the match down to the smallest detail, having his players carry out yesterday’s evening training directly on the green pitch of the Penzo.