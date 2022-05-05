Venice’s twenty-third league defeat arrives in the battle for salvation with Salernitana. Coach Andrea Soncin commented on the match on Dazn’s microphones: “There have been many matches in the same match. The boys started with a handicap after the goal conceded in the first minutes of that episode. It was penalizing, but we had recovered it and there is great regret. Then they recovered, they gave everything, but we conceded the second goal in our best moment. The opening episode strongly influenced the first part of the match after the opportunity we had with Ceccaroni. The episode of the penalty is a hand from Ceccaroni ten centimeters from the ball. That episode ruined all the preparation for the game. We wanted to be proactive, but it took us some time to recover. Then it took longer. intensity and we have reached par, we hoped to be able to win it “.