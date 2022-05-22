The Venezia championship ended with an internal draw against Cagliari. Coach Andrea Soncin commented on the match to the press as follows: “In recent matches, Venezia have shown that they know how to play as a team, openly. We suffered in the last minutes, but we also showed more courage at the start of the match. time. First of all, we worked on responsibility and on the sense of belonging, also actively participating in the phases of non-possession. The great merit goes to the players, they are the ones to take the field: I only tried to put them in the best psychophysical condition “.