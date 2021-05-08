Venice celebrated its 1,600 birthday alone last March. Today, the San Marcos basin jetty is still without tourists and the gondolas of the Rialto jetty rest serene in the waters of the Canal Grande, as can be seen in the attached video from the lens of the National Photography Award winner, José Manuel Ballester. Venice is not dead, of course, but it suffers the consequences of a savage system of tourist economy implemented in the last 20 years. The excess of travelers created a series of problems: real estate speculation soared, services for residents disappeared, cheap souvenir shops flourished, and fast food outlets and shops multiplied. In the midst of the silence, the voices of the Venetians are heard, asking to take advantage of this parenthesis to pose a question: what should the future of the city look like?