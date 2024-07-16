Venice city councilor arrested
Another public administrator arrested. As Ansa writes, the councilor for Mobility of the Municipality of Venice, Renato Boraso, was arrested as part of the investigation into administrative crimes carried out by the Guardia di Finanza. Boraso’s home was also searched. The investigation involves 18 people, in various capacities, and the precautionary measures carried out are said to be about ten.
