In its first incarnation as Scuderia Toro Rosso, the team was originally conceived to provide two extra seats for Red Bull Junior drivers and give them the opportunity to familiarize themselves with Grand Prix racing. A choice that paid off and paved the way for two world champions like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, as well as helping to bring a quarter of its former drivers onto the 2023 grid.

In addition to retracing his 18 years in businessthe feature film takes the viewer behind the scenes of the Italian factory and the wind tunnel in the UK, offering a rare insight into what it really takes to compete in the most prestigious category of motor sport, with interviews with the drivers and all the figures team key.

The documentary, produced in collaboration with Digital Lighthouse – Media Partner of the Team – and directed by Luke Curto, was screened to a group of team guests, including partners and journalists, during an event at the Palazzina Grassi. The event was hosted by Federica Masolin, the hugely popular Formula 1 host of Sky Italy. The film (Ita/Eng) lasts 90 minutes, sees the participation of Team Principal Franz Tost and F1 drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly and will soon be visible on Sky Italy. After the screening, Team Principal Franz Tost, Technical Director Jody Egginton, along with the other team members starring in the film and pilot Yuki Tsunoda, attended a media session on the terrace overlooking the canal.

Enthusiasts, tourists and Venetians themselves thus had an idea of ​​what was happening inside the Palazzina because, after traveling on a barge special along the famous Grand Canal in Venice, last year’s single-seater – the AT03 – remained moored right outside the venue. After the premiere, the car continued to “navigate” along the canal up to a new location – the Fondamenta Zattere at the Ponte Lungo – where it served as the backdrop for a Fan Activation together with Yuki and Federica, who were happy to sign autographs and pose for selfies.

Franz TostScuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal: “It’s a fascinating film that offers a detailed behind-the-scenes look at exactly what Formula 1 fans want to see, and the documentary does it flawlessly. It’s not just about the intense activity of race Sunday, but also about the whole laborious preparatory process, which ranges from the technical aspect to marketing management and media relations. All of these elements need to be perfectly coordinated to ensure a great race weekend.”

Peter BayerScuderia AlphaTauri CEO: “It was a sensational event, right after the Film Festival, in the beating heart of Venice. Scuderia AlphaTauri did something unusual, bringing a car to a city where there are no cars, offering those who attended the première an exclusive glimpse into our lives, our emotions and our daily commitment. I am convinced that this film is an unmissable experience for all Formula 1 fans”.

Yuki Tsunoda: “I had the opportunity to discover so many things, such as the complexity of teamwork behind the scenes and the impressive amount of people, time and effort invested in just two machines. I am truly honored to be one of the two Scuderia AlphaTauri drivers and to have the opportunity to drive such a technologically advanced car. It was exciting to recall some highlights from the recent past, especially 2021 – which was my first year in Formula 1 – and to see the drivers who have been part of our team. I must say that Scuderia AlphaTauri has contributed to the growth of many outstanding talents and the level of success achieved is extraordinary. This makes me even more enthusiastic and determined to give it my all for the rest of the season.”