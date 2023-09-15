A couple enjoys a gondola ride through a canal in Venice, Italy, on Monday, September 11. ANTONELLO NUSCA (EFE)

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee decided yesterday Thursday not to add Venice to the list of World Heritage in Danger drawn up by the organization, ignoring the recommendation of some experts and saving the Italian Government an embarrassing verdict on the conditions of the city. The UN cultural agency reported its resolution through a statement, after the organization’s meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Venice, known globally for its canals and cultural sites, has been threatened for decades by floods and mass tourism. The Minister of Culture of Italy, Gennaro Sangiuliano, stated in another statement that including the city among the heritage sites in danger would have been an improper decision, not based on objective facts. “Venice, therefore, is not in danger,” Sangiuliano added in his document. The politician assured that UNESCO has positively valued Italy’s attempts to solve some of the problems, through the anti-flood system known as Mose and the recent approval of a tourist tax for access to the city, which will start during the spring. of next year.

UNESCO, in any case, maintained that more efforts are needed to protect the fragile lagoon city. “The committee reiterates its concerns regarding important issues that must be addressed for the proper conservation of the site, including those related to mass tourism, development projects and climate change,” he explained.

On September 6, the Venice City Council approved the charging of five euros to each visitor who spends the day in the city without spending the night in their accommodation, starting next spring. It is estimated that the city receives around 30 million tourists a year. The plan provides, first, for a trial period of 30 non-consecutive days, between spring long weekends and summer weekends. An exception to the tax will be for residents of the municipality of Venice, those who enter for work or studies, children under 14 years of age, those who need medical treatment, those who participate in sports competitions and family members of residents up to the third degree.

