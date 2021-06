A major UN advisory body Unesco thinks it would be wise to add Venice to the list of endangered world heritage sites, as there is still no permanent ban on the docking of huge cruise ships. These environmentally unfriendly holiday ships have been a source of annoyance and controversy in the Italian city for years. The Italian culture minister acknowledges on Twitter that there is no more time to lose. “We must immediately prohibit the passage of large ships in the Giudecca Canal.”



