A series of offenses involving the sale of tickets for entry to the Basilica of San Marco (Venice) were discovered during an investigation by the Procuratoria di San Marco. In particular, according to reports from Il Fatto Quotidiano, it was discovered that six ticket office workers pocketed part of the money deriving from the sale of tickets for the Basilica and the Bell Tower using a rather simple method: they also charged the beneficiaries of exemptions, such as carers of the disabled and minors, and although prices and exemptions were clearly visible at the entrance to the Basilica.

The comparison with electronic ticketing brought to light the wrongdoing of the six employees who were fired. “We have entrusted this matter to the proper authorities and I am confident that full light will be shed on what happened”, is the comment of the Chief Prosecutor of San Marco, Carlo Alberto Tesserin. “We are obviously sorry for what happened. The shortages would have emerged by comparing the admissions with the daily income, in a season, moreover, which marked a revolution with the introduction of the 3 euro ticket for access under the Byzantine vault of the church”.