At the Penzo there is Venice-Parma: kick-off on Saturday at 4.15pm. Vanoli’s team beat Modena 3-1 last weekend, Pecchia’s men defeated Cremonese 2-1 and are still unbeaten in the league. They lead the table with 20 points.

The prediction: 2 + Goal — There are even 16 matches in which Parma does not lose, while Venezia ended up knocked out in their last home match after a series of 11 home matches in a row without defeat. The sign 2 combined with the Goal can be worth the bet: 5.50 the bet365 odds, 5.25 according to Sisal and 5.20 for Better.

The odds of Venice-Parma — According to the main betting sites, despite Parma being first in the standings and unbeaten, Venezia are the favourites: sign 1 is quoted at 2.55 by Sisal and Betfair, 2.52 by BetFlag. The eventual success of Pecchia’s team is rated 2.96 by Netbet, 2.85 for LeoVegas, 2.80 on Better. While the X is offered 3.33 by Netbet, 3.30 on Better and 3.20 according to Betfair. The fact that the gialloblù break the deadlock is worth 2.25 for bet365, 2.05 for Sisal and 2.00 on LeoVegas. The Goal sign is set at 1.75 by bet365 and Betfair, 1.73 on Snai. The Over 2.5 remains at 1.80 for most bookmakers. See also They are going for the Bicampeonato; Aquino's forceful message prior to AP2023

Also pay attention to the combined signs market, the X at the interval combined with the final 2 is offered 6.75 by LeoVegas, 6.55 for Novibet and 6.40 according to Betfair.

The protagonists — The six goals scored at home by Venezia in this Serie B are shared between two players: Pohjanpalo and Pierini, three for both. A goal from the Finnish striker in the match is priced at 2.75 by the main betting sites. Parma has five players with at least two goals so far, more than any other team in the championship: Partipilo, Bernabé, Colak, Benedyczak and Man. Another center from the former Ternana is rated 4.00.

Statistics of Venice-Parma — Venezia have not won in Serie B against Parma since 1963, since then three yellow-blue successes and four draws in seven matches. The Gialloblù are unbeaten in their last four away games against their opponents (2W, 2D), after losing six of the previous eight (2N). See also Digital education: this is how Milan teaches young people respect (also) on social networks



