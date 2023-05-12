Venice, parish priest accused of undressing together with minors, negotiates a deal: one year and four months in prison for him

In the end, the former parish priest of the Carmini in Venice, accused of having undressed several times together with some minors in his parish, negotiated. Violence charge filed, plea deal deals with felony, minor, i.e. priming. The case, reports the Corriere della Sera, became public in mid-April, when the patriarch Francesco Moraglia was heard, as a witness, in court as part of the Raven’s trial.

In that circumstance, Moraglia had revealed in the classroom: “The neighboring parish priest told me that he had heard by some catechists that the priest had behaved non-compliantly with a group of minors, I called him immediately and he later within moments he said those things were true. He was turned away and accepted the proposed path, including a path of psychological support”. That is, two years (already completed) of the journey, five years (until 2027) without being able to say mass with the perpetual prohibition to fill roles that involve contact with minors: he can no longer be a parish priest.

To file a complaint against the priest were not the families of the boys involved, but the psychologist who followed one of the young people of the parish so much so that the criminal proceeding was born almost two years after the report made to the Patriarchate, on 27 July 2020. The proceeding was opened by prosecutor Giorgio Gava in 2022, based on the therapist’s testimony.

Two initial charges: sexual assault and solicitation. Based on the testimonials and at the request of his lawyer, the lawyer Massimiliano Cristofoli Prat, the prosecutor asked for the dismissal of the most serious charge, that of violence: it emerged with certainty that there were no harassment or sexual acts. Against, the baiting remained standing: the parish priest has chosen to negotiate a sentence of one year and four months. In the meantime, the ecclesiastical proceedings have just been concluded.

