The Venetians impose themselves with a clear 3-0, brace for Pierini. With a goal in each half, the Emilians set up a combative Feralpisalò, Reggiana lost 1-0 (Amatucci scored). In Bolzano 6 goals and no winner

Pastuglia-Topello

Vanoli’s Venice opens the season by liquidating a too fragile Como 3-0. Among the many successes of the home teams on the first day of Serie B those of Parma and Cittadella stand out: the gialloblù suffer in the opening against the newly promoted Feralpisalò before closing the game with a penalty from Benedyczak and a goal from Bernabè, the Venetians with Reggiana thank the former Montevarchi Amatucci’s first goal in Serie B. The show comes from 3-3 in the afternoon between Sudtirol and Spezia, with braces from Moro and Casiraghi up to Odogwu’s full recovery. Together with Venice, Cittadella and Parma, Cosenza is leading Serie B after the first matchday, victorious in the advance.

south tyrol-spice 3-3 — The relegation that arrived in the playout final, against Verona, was too tough for a Spezia who wants to immediately recover Serie A. Alvini’s team starts strong at Druso, who always hurts when they break through on the left. As happens in the 8th minute, when Bandinelli brushes in the center for Moro: the attacker is forgotten by Davì and scores at the near post. Sudtirol slowly shakes and after coming close to equalizing with a low shot by Casiraghi in the 25th minute, they get a penalty five minutes later for a foul by Muhl on Odogwu. It is Casiraghi himself who opens the right plate from 11 meters, making the shot unstoppable for Dragowski. But the joy didn’t last long, because the Ligurians made it 2-1 with Reca, who always sent off a treacherous cross from the left, not intercepted by anyone in the area, which ended up at the far post and in the net. In the second half Bisoli looks for more offensive push by putting Merkaj and Broh for Giorgini and Kofler, and the choices bear fruit. Not even two minutes on the clock and Odogwu serves the Albanian striker (on his debut in B) in depth, who touches slightly with Dragowski in the area, ending up on the ground. Piccinini awards a penalty then waits a few minutes to evaluate the starting position of Merkaj, who is not offside. From the penalty spot Casiraghi scored twice with a central shot, only intercepted with the ankle by the former Fiorentina goalkeeper. But if Sudtirol is always dangerous up front, they are often inattentive behind. So Luca Moro can make it 3-2 in the 62nd minute: Antonucci serves Kouda on the left (who came on for a few minutes for Zurkowski), who first serves the attacker in the center, forgotten by Masiello, whose thrust shot pierces an innocent Poluzzi. Shortly after, the hosts try with an exchange in the Odogwu-Casiraghi area, but the second slips in front of Dragowski. In the final, many changes and a result that does not seem to undergo any more changes until the recovery, when Dragowski instinctively saves from Mirkaj but, in the next corner, can do nothing on Odogwu’s tap-in, after a header from Cuomo rebounded from Cassata. The last thrill in the 95th minute: Cisco’s incursion from the right, Amian saves his Merkaj. See also The starting lineup of América against Atlas on date 9 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX

parma-feralpisalò 2-0 — The newly promoted visitors didn’t show awe: in the 4th minute Compagnon sowed panic on the right and Zagaritis jumped dry before trying the left-handed lap, the ball out of nowhere. In the quarter of an hour Di Molfetta takes courage from outside, just above the crossbar. Parma dribbles, but doesn’t sink. An episode would be needed to unlock it: here he is in the 35th minute, when Man hits his head and sends the ball into Martella’s wide arm. The Var recalls Monaldi who indicates a penalty kick for the Crusaders: from the penalty spot Benedyczak displaces Pizzignacco. Immediate chance for Feralpi to equalize with Carraro who collects a badly deflected ball from Parma’s defense, but sends it out by an inch to Chichizola’s right. On the other hand, the Gialloblù would have the chance to double in the 44th minute with Man’s free-kick on which Pizzignacco was good at relaxing. Resumption at a slower pace, with the Gialloblù dribbling in order while waiting for the gap for a possible double: Hernani’s blow in the 66th minute, but the shot is central. The 2-0 is in any case a matter of seconds, because Bernabè accepts Man’s short invitation and guesses the left-footed diagonal on the far post: seal on the match, Feralpi understands that it will be a debut without points. Also because there would also be a chance, in the 82nd minute, but Balestrero’s header hit the top of the crossbar. Curiosity from the scoresheet: Bryan Gyjla, born in 2007, made his debut for the Lombards. See also LIVE Spanish F1 GP, 3 free practice and then the hunt for pole. Verstappen the favourite

venice-como 3-0 — The Larians try to show themselves at the start: Chajia penetrates to the left and kicks wide. The lagoons Instead they unlock it at the first chance: in the 19th minute Johnsen, well primed, sets up for the onrushing Zampano who breaks through in the area and leaves Pierini with the simple task of depositing the 1-0 on the net. Como’s response is all in a header by Abildgaard that misses the goal. Venezia strikes again in the 32nd minute, taking advantage of the umpteenth guest defensive abyss, with Pierini being served on the right and guessing the diagonal that earns him a brace. For Como an attempt signed by Da Cunha, but the placement is wide. A few moments before the interval, the players from the lagoon plunged the knife into the very soft Lombard defense again, but Pohjanpalo did not convert Busio’s dirty shot into the net from a few paces away. Flashes of Como at the start of the second half, with Cutrone’s left-handed waving calling Joronen to the great reflection under the crossbar. However, the guests still forget to defend: in the 54th minute Pohjanpalo makes it 3-0 by correcting Johnsen’s diagonal on the net, and for Longo’s men it is the middle of the night. The Finn could find poker in the 63rd minute, but on his powerful goring he finds Semper’s answer. End credits on the match: the most convincing debut of all is that of Vanoli’s Venice. See also Farewell to the Alpine, Prost attacks: "Rossi disrespected me"

citadel-reggiana 1-0 — First half mainly characterized by early bookings: Amatucci and Girma made up for them after less than eight minutes. There’s just room for a Life attempt from the edge, but Bardi checks easily. Little else in the match that marks the return of Reggiana to B (complete with a debut in the cadetteria for the eternal Luca Cigarini, who had only played in Serie A and C before today). Just at the end of an impalpable first fraction the Citadel scores: Carriero’s cross from the right, Amatucci is very ready from two steps to convert on the net with the Emilian defense far from free from faults. Nesta’s double substitution does not transform Reggiana in the second half. Indeed, it is the Citadel that almost doubles with Pittarello’s detachment that does not frame the goal. The first shot on target by the guests instead arrives in the 70th minute and bears the signature of captain Cigarini who picks up a rebound from 25 meters and charges in a great blow with his right foot: the ball goes just wide. Another guest cue in the 75th minute with Bianco (a product of the Fiorentina nursery in his first presence in B), but his right foot is inaccurate. The Citadel closes ranks and no longer risks.