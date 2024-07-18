MARCON (Venice). It was an operation that repeated, the same, every morning: breakfast with the family in Mogliano Veneto (Treviso), then the child to be taken to nursery school, finally work, in a company in Marcon, in the Venice area.

Maybe the heat, the stress, or just one thought too many: the reasons for today’s tragedy, July 18, lie here.

It was lunch break time, in that cluster of shops, businesses and small factories that populate the industrial area of ​​Marcon. It was two in the afternoon, when some warehouse workers noticed the little body of a little girl, lying on the seat, in the back seats of the car. And in that SUV, parked in via Pialoi, they recognized their colleague’s car.

As soon as he was alerted, the man rushed out of the company – Lodes, specialized in lamps and chandeliers – then rushing to the car door and scooping up the little girl in his arms. Desperate, he tried to shake her, in vain. In an instant, the single emergency number was besieged by calls. So many, but all collected in a few minutes. When it was too late: the little girl, just a year and a half old, was already gone. Stuck in the SUV, under a scorching sun, immersed in a humidity that takes your breath away. She had remained like that for six hours. This morning, in Marcon, the temperature reached 34 degrees, but it is conceivable that in the car it exceeded 40.

The ambulance arrived immediately. The doctors did everything they could to revive the little girl. But it was too late.the small one she was already dead. His little body was transferred to the hospital in Mestre, where doctors and psychologists are also taking care of his parents, who are in shock.