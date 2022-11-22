Home page World

Of: Marc Dimitriu

Due to a storm, flooding threatens Venice. The lagoon city had to activate its flood protection.

Venice – There is currently a strong storm in Italy. Storm DENISE is moving from Mallorca via Italy towards the Balkans. Schools were even canceled in some parts of the country. The civil defense reported locally fallen trees and flooding. Apparently Venice will be hit particularly hard. The northern Italian city has extended its flood protection gates due to severe flooding.

High water in Venice: 1.7 meters above normal – third highest value

The water level reached a level of about 170 centimeters above the normal level, as the municipality announced on Tuesday morning. Noisy Wetter.de this would be the third highest value since the beginning of the measurement. The highest warning level now applies. Without the flood protection, around 80 percent of the pedestrian paths in the lagoon city would be flooded at this level. According to the municipality, such a level would also mean that people on the famous St. Mark’s Square would be almost waist-deep in water. Videos could be seen on social media of people walking across the rainy square on footbridges. It’s not flooded yet.

Severe weather in Italy: Venice drives out flood protection “Moses” due to high water

Early in the morning, the city rolled out the Flood Protection Mechanism, abbreviated as “Moses.” The system of 78 yellow flaps installed at three entrances to the lagoon has been in operation since 2020. Especially in autumn, when rain and storms cause the water levels to rise, Venice keeps building the multi-billion dollar structure. Since then, major floods in the Unesco World Heritage city have been avoided. This is the highest tide the system has had to deal with since it was commissioned.

The salt water of the sea is a problem for the historical buildings, especially for the mosaics and frescoes, for example on churches. The last time there was a major flood was around 2019, when on the night of November 12th to 13th a water level of 187 centimeters above normal was measured. The historic flood of the century in Venice dates back to 1966, when the water swelled to 194 centimeters. (md with dpa)