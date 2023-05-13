Every winter, the concern of the Italian authorities grows the constant floods of which Venice is a victimthe Renaissance city that receives millions of tourists every year.

For some decades, the churches and monuments of the busy place have experienced high water levels that overflow from the canals and the sea that surrounds the city.

This is because Venice is a set of 120 islands with 177 channels and 391 bridges connecting land surfaceswhich is why it is an unmissable attraction in Europe.

View of the Grand Canal in Venice

Gondola rides are very famous, but scientific articles say that this attraction could end during this century if the slowing growth of climate change continues.

The study was published in the journal European Geosciences Institution and says that by the year 2100 the city could be completely covered in water and that it could disappear due to the growth of maritime flows in its surroundings.

Everything depends on the maritime variations in the level of the Adriatic Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. so that the famous renaissance bridges are not submerged and become a lost underwater city.

The local authorities are evaluating different strategies to give life to the important tourist destination, but it has been concluded that it is better to leave the columns intact than intervene to avoid possible collapse.

Basilicas of Venice and recognized sculptures already show their deterioration due to the strong amounts of salt present in the water that floods the streets of the place.

