FromMichelle Brey close

Venice is popular with tourists. However, UNESCO sees the historic lagoon city in danger and is threatening the consequences.

Munich – Venice attracts huge crowds of tourists every year. At peak times, 100,000 tourists stay overnight, plus tens of thousands of day visitors. In short: the historic lagoon city is one of the top destinations in Italy. According to the UN cultural organization UNESCO, Venice is in a bad way.

Not only mass tourism, but also a construction boom and climate change have affected the city. UNESCO has therefore recommended classifying Venice as an endangered World Heritage Site.

City: Venice Country: Italy Region: Veneto World Heritage since: 1987 Resident: 270,000 Islands: 118

Venice: “Irreversible” damage is imminent – problems have been known for years

Ranking: The 15 most beautiful and popular vacation spots in Italy Ranking: The 15 most beautiful and popular vacation spots in Italy See also Putin vows victory in 'authentic war unleashed against Russia'

The Italian lagoon city is threatened with “irreversible” damage if the authorities in Italy do not do more to protect it, the UN cultural organization justified its recommendation at the end of July. In February, the lagoon city suffered from “Aqua Bassa”. In September, the World Heritage Council of UNESCO member states will vote on the classification.

A combination of the consequences of man-made and natural factors is deteriorating the building fabric in Venice and letting the urban area “decay”, said UNESCO. In addition to the effects of tourism and the consequences of climate change, the organization also counts among the deteriorations high-rise construction projects that left a “considerable negative visual impression”. Many of these problems have been known for years.

Strict rules for tourists in Venice – but “no significant progress”

Although there are some rules in Venice that tourists should observe in order not to receive a hefty fine. The introduction of entrance fees for tourists is also repeatedly discussed. According to UNESCO, 11 to 14 million people visit Venice each year.

Overall, UNESCO criticized, Italy was making “no significant progress” in overcoming the complex problems. The measures proposed by the government are insufficient. Added to this is the “lack of a general strategic vision”.

Venice must not be turned into an open-air museum.

The Italian authorities and civil society groups at home and abroad must show more commitment to protect and preserve the “Outstanding Universal Value” of the historic city and its lagoons. The lagoon city does not practice sustainable tourism, to the detriment of the population, a UNESCO diplomat told AFP.

Tourism in all its facets: A huge cruise ship passes St. Mark’s Square in Venice (archive photo). © Andrea Merola/dpa

At the same time, it is not the first time that UNESCO is considering listing Venice as a World Heritage Site in Danger. In 2021, experts wrote that the city’s problems justified putting it on the so-called Red List. The committee eventually decided otherwise – thanks in part to a change in its cruise ship rules. (mbr with AFP)

List of rubrics: © Mikel Bilbao / Imago