ANDThe City Council of Venice (north-east Italy) is considering increasing the controversial city entrance fee in 2025, when it could rise from the current 5 euros to 10 on the days of greatest influx of visitors to the City of Canals, which receives more than 32 million tourists each year.

According to the criteria of

The entry “toll”, which began to be charged on April 25 as a test to relieve the pressure of mass tourism in Venice, ended this Sunday, with around 2.25 million euros collected from the payment of some 450,000 tourists, according to data from the City Council.

The entry “toll” ended with around 2.25 million euros collected from the payment of some 450,000 tourists

“Venice is still too cheap,” said Simone Venturini, the city’s tourism councillor, to local media, adding that the time has come to “think about a higher access fee to put an end to over-tourism.”

Highly criticized by the Venetians, who consider it exclusively for revenue, This pioneering initiative aims to reduce tourism in a city that receives daily peaks of up to 100,000 tourists. It applies only to day visitors, not overnight visitors or residents, whose numbers have recently shrunk to less than 50,000 for the first time in their history.

After 29 days of “positive” experimentation by the City Council, a broader calendar is now being considered for next year, as well as the modification of the rate, establishing a basic rate of 3 euros for those who book in advance, but raising the ticket price to 10 euros on peak days.

At the Santa Lucia train station in Venice, an employee checks a tourist’s visit record. Photo:Marco Bertorello/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images Share

“It has allowed us to collect data that was not previously available. Now is the time to study the numbers and organise the calendar for 2025, with all the new developments that will follow,” said Budget Councillor Michele Zuin.

According to him, “the first experimental phase did not show significant deterrent effects, but we did not expect them. The situation will change when the maximum note is increased to 10 euros,” which is “what the law allows us, depending on the flows and reserves.”

Venice cannot contain all the people in the world, so we have to choose what kind of people we want to bring to a city that offers a unique experience in the world, but within a finite space.

It is “an attempt to reverse the trend” so that people “do not come to Venice when they have holidays, but take holidays to go to Venice when possible,” added Zuin, stressing that The decline in parking space reservations shows that tourism visiting the city as if it were a theme park has stopped.

“Venice cannot contain all the people in the world,” so “we have to choose what kind of people we want to bring to a city that offers a unique experience in the world, but within a finite space,” according to Venturini.

In total, 449,912 payments were made for a value of 2,249,560 million euros, which is three times the 700,000 euros expected. and included in the budget for this measure, which residents consider insufficient.

“For us it was a success. The world was watching us, it was a kind of international breakthrough, because never before in the history of a city had such a measure been introduced. The media around the world understood and spread the word about the “unique” status of Venice,” said Venturini.

Visitors queue to enter the Basilica in St. Mark’s Square in Venice, April 25, 2024. The new strategy to reduce the number of tourists visiting the UNESCO World Heritage site requires day-trippers to pay a five-euro ticket to enter the historic city center and will begin on April 25. Photo:AFP Share

The growth of tourism, especially after the pandemic, is leading the world’s main tourist destinations to implement containment measures, in an attempt to combine the lives of locals with the development of an activity that brings in ingenious income.

In addition to tourist taxes, the authorities are working hard to find measures to regulate tourism, such as restrictions on tourist apartments, entry coupons, or even putting obstacles in the way of ‘influencers’.

At the moment, and in general, in Latin America the phenomenon is the opposite, since what is sought is to increase the flow of tourists, although protest movements and some restrictions have already appeared.