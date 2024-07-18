Venice Investigation, the Brugnaro-Boraso Interceptions

New corruption scandal, this time after the Liguria Region it’s the turn of the Municipality of Venice: Mayor Luigi investigated for corruption Brugnaro and for the same crime his mobility councillor Renato ended up in prison Boraso and the entrepreneur Fabrizio Ormenese; seven entrepreneurs and municipal officials were placed under house arrest, while six others were instead arrested 12-month ban from holding public office ordered. The wiretaps emerge, Brugnaro had warned Boraso. “You’re not listening to me, can I tell you? You’re not listening to me”. It was March 17, 2023 and – according to what Il Corriere della Sera has learned – Brugnaro was meeting his councilor for Mobility Renato Boraso, a fiery datein the Smart control room of Tronchetto, which has become the real operational headquarters of the administration.

In Boraso’s phone a year earlier it had been a trojan was installed. Brugnaro blurts out: “You don’t listen to me. You don’t understand, you don’t understand a f… They’re asking me too why you’re asking for money. You don’t realize you’re risking too much… you’re not listening to me”. To which the councilor replies: “Me? But I understand…”. And Brugnaro – continues Il Corriere which reports the wiretaps in the files – insists: “Well, come on! Even these things here of… you won’t believe it… they tell me”he asks me for money” (…). But I tell you… if I tell you to be careful you have to control yourselfthere are several speeches that are bad…”. And Boraso, again: “I’ll also change the phone”. But Brugnaro goes straight ahead: “But it’s not the phone… they have their eye on yoube careful with this stuff. You have to root it out.”

The mayor of Venice: “No resignations, we move forward”

“We’re moving forward”: this is the indication given by the mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, to the representatives of the center-right municipal majority, called for a summit this morning in the municipal headquarters of Mestre, the day after the blitz by the Guardia di Finanza. The meeting was attended by the assessors and city councilors of the parties – Fi, Fdi, Lega, Lista Brugnaro – that support the mayor. The meeting of the City Council is scheduled for this afternoon in Venice, but according to what has been learned, the mayor will not take part, as there was already a predefined agenda.

The majority is also keeping quiet about the fate of Boraso and the delegations that refer to him. According to what has been learned, Brugnaro reportedly said that he will wait a few days to view the judicial documents and possibly make a decision later. The agenda of the City Council includes a series of votes on strategic resolutions, including the budget adjustment, security policies and the urban redevelopment project of the area of ​​the former Umberto I hospital, purchased by the entrepreneur Gianni Canella, of the Alì supermarket chain, which has a value of 150 million euros.