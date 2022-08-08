Venice, woman shot by her ex-husband with a crossbow

He attempted to kill his ex-wife using a crossbow, then took his own life in the garage of his home. It happened in Torre di Mosto (Venice). The alarm was raised in the early afternoon today. According to an initial reconstruction by the police, the man would have hit the woman while she was inside her car in the city center, with a regularly detained crossbow. Convinced that he had killed her, he would then head home, and use the same throwing weapon to kill himself. The woman, rescued by Suem, is in serious condition. Investigations by the Carabinieri.

The man, Michele Beato, was a 56-year-old former security guard, the former spouse is 52; the couple has two children aged 26 and 29. After her separation, the woman moved to San Stino di Livenza (Venice), and she went to work as a cleaner in a barber shop in Torre di Mosto, not far from her ex-husband’s house. Around 2.00 pm today, Beato would have waited for her outside the shop. When the woman got into the car she broke the window from the outside and then hit her with the crossbow. She then she went home and took her own life with the same weapon.

