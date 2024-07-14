Dozens of patients of a doctor who works as a freelancer in the Venice area have tested positive for the hepatitis C virus after undergoing blood autotransfusions in the office of the man, Ennio Caggiano, who is now registered as a suspect by the Venice Public Prosecutor’s Office. The accusation hypothesis contained in the file – writes the Gazette – it is an epidemic, for alleged violation of the special rule that regulates transfusions.

Prosecutor Elisabetta Spigarelli has entrusted a technical consultancy on about ten patients to verify the genotype of the virus they contracted and to understand what the causes of hepatitis C may be. An investigation that began with a report from the hospital in Dolo (Venice), where in a short time dozens of people had shown up who had tested positive for hepatitis C. Not a coincidence, the health workers thought: they were all patients of the same doctor.

During the outpatient procedure, they said, the self-transfused blood would have been mixed with other unidentified substancesdefined by patients as “vitamins”. None of those infected, however, have filed a complaint so far. During the Covid period, Caggiano had been close to the anti-vax movement, which cost him his expulsion from the Venice Medical Association.provision still open because contested by the professional.