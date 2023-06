Venice, general of the Arma off duty arrests a pickpocket

It did not go unpunished pickpocket 48-year-old Slovak, stuck on Saturday afternoon at Venice by the brigadier general, as well as provincial commander of the Carabinieri, Nicholas Confortiwhich was at the time out of order. The stranger was stopped and then arrested after the pickpocketing he had committed inside the “E” pier of San Zaccaria.

