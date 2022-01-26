Venezia managed to take the field last weekend at San Siro against Inter, when the total number of positives in the team group had reached 15. In any case, the Covid emergency was not over. There are in fact new cases of positivity to the virus in the orange-green house. The lagoon club made official the results of the tests carried out on the team group a few hours ago, which brought to light four other cases of contagion. But also a healing.

This is the press release from the Venetian club in view of Venice-Naples on Sunday 6 February at 15.00: “Four members of the club tested positive for Covid-19 following the molecular swab carried out yesterday. Inform the competent health authorities, the members were promptly placed in solitary confinement in compliance with the procedures provided for by the health protocol. At the same time, the company communicates the negativization of one of its members who during the previous weeks had tested positive, who will now be subjected to the necessary medical suitability examinations to the in order to be able to re-join the team group “.