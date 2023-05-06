Venice Film Festival

US director Damien Chazelle, French director Alice Diop and Italian director Jonas Carpignano, are the three personalities called to preside over the international juries respectively of Venezia 80, of the Venice First Film Award “Luigi De Laurentiis” and of the Orizzonti section of the 80th International Film Festival of the Venice Biennale scheduled from 30 August to 9 September 2023.

The decision was made by the Board of Directors of the Venice Biennale, which adopted the proposal of the Artistic Director of the Exhibition, Alberto Barbera. “For ten days, every year, this city of art, of Tintoretto, Titian and Veronese, is transformed into a city of cinema – – declared Damien Chazelle in accepting the role of president of the Venice 80 international jury – and I am flattered and honored to be invited to lead this year’s jury. I can’t wait to discover this new selection of great films at the 80th Venice International Film Festival”.

Damien Chazelle opened the Venice Film Festival twice with one of his films, in 2016 with ‘La La Land’ and in 2018 with ‘First Man’. ‘La La Land’ garnered 14 Academy Award nominations, winning six, including Best Director for Damien Chazelle, the youngest director ever to receive this award. ‘First Man’ earned 4 Academy Award nominations, winning one. His feature debut, ‘Whiplash’ (2014), received five Academy Award nominations, winning three. His recent film ‘Babylon’ (2022) received three Oscar nominations.

