There are at least ten falcons, out of the 20 he has at his disposal, used every day by Samuel Bozzato, owner of Falconieri Free Flights of Chioggia (Venice)during the 2024 Film Festival at the Lido. “It all started about ten years ago, when the Gritti Hotel asked us for help for the event of one of their big English clients who wanted to avoid any problems with pigeons and seagulls. From there, our service with the falcons expanded to all the other five-star hotels in Venice that these days also host movie stars, with the need to protect the outdoor tables from pigeons and seagulls”, he says.

“Nowadays, especially the seagulls, which have become the real masters of the banquets, ousting the pigeons, have no problem attacking the food even in the presence of humans. A problem that the hotels of a certain level want to avoid, so much so that already in February-March they tell us the periods in which they know they will require an additional effort of coverage with the hawks, and the end of August September is one of these”, he adds.

Falconer Bozzato, who is not the only one operating in the field these days of overwork, talks about the various species, such as “the Harris’s buzzard – he explains – is the one that best plays the role of natural deterrent. Also because it does not instill too much fear in customers if, for example, we are there too and we hold it on the glove. Which is one of the methods we use, other times instead we make it fly an hour or half an hour before, so that it sends a very precise signal to the seagulls in the area: as if to say, there is nothing good for you here”.

“It’s not about launching falcons to attack these food predators, but with the stimulus-response system to induce a change in habits in seagulls and pigeons: because they know well where and when they will find food”. It takes at least two years to train a falcon, “with its falconer you have to establish a special relationship of trust”, concludes Bozzato.