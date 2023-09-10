Matteo Garrone for Io Capitano is the winner of the Silver Lion – award for best director at the Venice Film Festival 2023. The film, an Italy – Belgium production, in theaters with 01 from 7 September, is the moving, dramatic and poetic, contemporary Odyssey of two young people who from Dakar in Senegal decide to face the dangers of the sub-Saharan desert, the torture in Libya, the dangerous journey in a boat full of migrants, to arrive in the promised land: Italy. Seydou and Moussa are the two protagonists, debuting actors.

Seydou Sarr, 21 years old, Senegalese, debuting protagonist of Io Capitano, is the winner of the Marcello Mastroianni Award dedicated to a young emerging actor. Poor Creatures! (Poor Things) by Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos is the winner of the Golden Lion. The black and white film starring Emma Stone and starring Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe among others, will be released in theaters with Disney and in Venice it was presented only by Lanthimos with the actors on strike. The film, produced in England, is the film adaptation of the 1992 novel of the same name written by Alasdair Gray (Safarà Editore) focusing on Bella Baxter, a sort of feminist Frankenstein ante litteram.

Peter Sarsgaard, protagonist of Memory by Michel Franco, is the winner of the Volpi Cup for best male interpretation. Cailee Spaeny, protagonist of Priscilla by Sofia Coppola, is the winner of the Volpi Cup for best female performance. Green Border (Zielona Granica) by Agnieszka Holland is the winner of the Special Jury Prize. Evil does not exist by Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi is the winner of the Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize.