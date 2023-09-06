Among the big-name films showing for the first time at the Venice Film Festival this year are Roman Polanski’s satirical farce The Palace, Luc Besson’s supervillain drama Dogman, and Woody Allen’s French-language thriller Coup de Chance, which premiered on Monday.

It’s the kind of deal that grabs headlines and tempts moviegoers that you’d only expect from one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. But besides that, they have something else in common: All three filmmakers have been accused of sexual assault.

This raises the question of whether his films should be shown in Venice or not. Is the festival giving these men its approval by giving them so much publicity? Are the journalists writing about your tapes doing it, too?

Some critics told BBC Culture that they refused to write reviews of all three films.

at the premiere of allen’s movie protests were reported from protesters chanting “No to rape culture” before being driven out.

It is worth noting the differences between the cases.

Polanski fled the US to France in 1978, the night before he was sentenced, after pleading guilty to having an unlawful sexual relationship with a minor, a crime less severe than the initial charge against him of drugging and raping. to a 13 year old girl.

He has subsequently been accused of assault by other women, cases that he denies.

Besson has been accused of rape by several women as well: in one instance, he was found clear of all charges while in the others, no one brought any charges against him.

Woody Allen is accused of abusing his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992. The case was investigated, but did not lead to criminal charges; the allegations, which Allen has denied, have resurfaced on different occasions, most recently in 2021 after a documentary on the American network HBO was presented.

The accusations against the three directors should not be lumped together, but their similarities have made them a topic of conversation in Venice.

a drastic change

The inclusion of these films in the festival’s list of winners could simply be a reflection of the difference between the attitude of USA and Europe in the face of scandals.

Until very recently, the three directors were the cream of Hollywood. In 2003, Polanski won the best director Oscar for his film “The Pianist,” and in 2014, Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine earned three nominations.

Tempers have changed since then.

A turning point was the accusations of sexual abuse against the industry giant Harvey Weinstein who published so much The New York Times like The New Yorker magazine, in 2017. The MeToo hashtag took off immediately after.

Polanski was expelled from the Hollywood Academy in 2018.

Johnny Depp, who was accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife Amber Heard (he has since won one case and lost another) was fired from the Harry Potter “Fantastic Beasts” franchise in 2020. But the cannes film festival opened in May with Jeanne Du Barry, a period drama in which Depp appears as King Louis XV.

Thierry Fremaux, the general delegate of Cannes, said at the time that it was not his job to decide if an actor is guilty or innocent. Alberto Barbera, artistic director of the Venice Festival, has a similar position.

When asked about the directors in the British newspaper The Guardian, he said: “I am not the one to make a judgment about someone’s bad behavior. I am a film critic, my job is to judge the quality of your films.”

He added that Polanski “asked to be forgiven by the victim and the victim gave him her forgiveness.” He was referring to Samantha Geimerthe woman who accused Polanski of rape when she was 13, and who has called for the charges to be dropped.

“For what reason should we ban a movie when they are not guilty in front of justice? Why do we have to be stricter against him? We need more faith in the justice system.”

some similarities

Could America’s rejection of certain troublesome people have anything to do with business, as well as ethical issues?

After all, Polanski is 90 years old and Allen is 87, and neither Besson nor Depp they are the same weight as they used to be. Hollywood can turn its back on them without having to make a huge sacrifice.

Paradoxically, that very feeling – that these once powerful men are now on the brink of irrelevance – could help explain their presence in Venice.

Several journalists who spoke with BBC Culture They said they feel that directors are no longer making movies for mass viewing, their works at sunset are only shown to a few hundred thousand moviegoers with knowledge of the subject, in a specific setting.

However, last Sunday protest banners appeared on the Lido which, according to the newspaper The Hollywood Reporter, criticized the inclusion of directors in the festival. Protests followed outside the Coup de Chance premiere on Monday.

Despite the fact that Allen’s film has been received positively by critics –Rolling Stone called it “his best movie in a decade”-, some suggest that showing your tapes may be a better punishment than not showing them, because it could confirm their increasing irrelevance.

Polanski’s “The Palace”, for example, ended up being a hodgepodge that every critic who saw it tore apart.

One of those critics Jo-Ann Titmarsh of The Evening Standard, he told BBC Culture that with a simple stroke, The Palace made it impossible for people to continue defending Polanski as a flawed genius: “If you don’t like Polanski,” he said, “Alberto Barbera has done you a huge favor by showing his film in Venice”.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News World. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.