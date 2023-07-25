Promotional image of ‘El conde’, by Pablo Larrain, with Pinochet turned into a vampire.

True veterans have faced it all. Thus, the oldest film competition in the world has witnessed wars and revolutions, canceled editions and pandemics. The Venice Mostra even already knew, in 1960, the joint strike of Hollywood actors and screenwriters that, now reissued, is shaking up the seventh art. Hence programming its 80th edition, filed today, Tuesday, has not trembled excessively in the face of the storm. The red carpet will have to give up the stars who work in “films from major studios and platforms,” ​​Alberto Barbera, artistic director, specified in a press conference. He hopes to welcome, yes, the divos who appear in independent productions. And, anyway, the race for the Golden Lion, between August 30 and September 9, will feature filmmakers such as David Fincher, Sofia Coppola, Pablo Larraín, Michael Mann, Yorgos Lanthimos, Matteo Garrone, Ava DuVernay or Bradley Cooper.

Out of competition, moreover, there will be works by Wes Anderson or Richard Linklater, as well as Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, guarantees of talent but also controversy. And finally, to close the event, The Snow Societyby Spanish JA Bayona, based on the homonymous book by Pablo Vierci, which documents the story of the survivors of the crash of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 in the Andes, which occurred on October 13, 1972. Almost nothing.

Still from ‘The Snow Society’, by JA Bayona.

Actually, La Mostra did have to resign due to the strike Challengers, by Luca Guadagnino, with Zendaya, who was going to open the contest and whose premiere has been postponed to April. She will be replaced by Commander, by Edoardo de Angelis, about a heroic Sicilian captain during World War II. Rumors also placed the second part of the Dune, by Denis Villeneuve, who won’t be there either. But Barbera stressed that, despite “turbulent” weeks, the festival has all the works from the US that he invited. It will look like this The Killer, Fincher’s, with Michael Fassbender as a ruthless, cold-blooded killer suffering a crisis of conscience; priscilla, by Coppola, will put the spotlight on the tormented wife of Elvis Presley; Mann will present his long-awaited Ferrari, with Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz —the third consecutive year at La Mostra, where she won the Volpi Cup for best actress in 2021—, about the most complicated stage of the founder of the famous brand of racing cars and his partner; Cooper will narrate the sentimental side of the musician Leonard Bernstein, with Teacher; and DuVernay will discuss in Origin, Based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning best-selling essay, the hierarchical system that freezes American society.

The usual alliance of Venice with Hollywood, which has turned the event into the ideal springboard for the Oscars, thus seems to be maintained, at least in theaters. Barbera, in fact, called the reasons for the strike “very understandable”. The truth is that, these days, the San Sebastián festival, which will be held between September 22 and 30, is also dealing with the consequences of the break: the presence of two of the winners of the Donostia Awards, the Spanish Javier Bardem and an American actress whose name has not yet been announced, is not guaranteed, as acknowledged today by the person in charge of Zinemaldia, José Luis Rebordinos.

Still from ‘Priscilla’, by Sofia Coppola.

In La Mostra, another constant less worthy of awards also continues: only five directors among the 23 films in the main competition. Barbera stressed that the selection practically reflects, at least in numerical terms, the source material: 33% of the 4,061 works presented were directed by a woman. After the screening, in the general programming, the percentage has remained at 30%. And Venice also confirms, year after year, its link with Latin American cinema in the main competition: the Chilean Pablo Larraín transforms the dictator Augusto Pinochet into a vampire who returns to life in Count. And the Mexican Michel Franco has demanded that nothing get ahead of Memoryexcept that it stars Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard.

Behind the best-known names, the festival hides other proposals that will intrigue more than one movie buff. drive my car made Ryusuke Hamaguchi a cult director, enough to look forward to Evil Does Not Existabout the construction of a camping luxury that haunts a mountain town; there has been talk for a long time Io, Captainby Matteo Garrone, which follows the odyssey of two Africans from Dakar to Europe; Poor Things, by Lanthimos, offers a “breath of fresh air in the face of goodness”, according to Barbera, with a woman (Emma Stone) who rebels against the scientist who resurrected her and embarks on a journey driven by her fierce sexual desire; Stefano Sollima, known for the series Criminal Rome and gomorrahlook again at the darker side of the Italian capital in Adage; and Barbera promises that dogman will finally convince the skeptics that Luc Besson does not amaze only with his action films.

Still from ‘Io, Capitano’, by Matteo Garrone.

The winner will be known on September 9, just before seeing Bayonne’s new film. It is already known, yes, that the honorary Golden Lions will be awarded to the Italian filmmaker Liliana Cavani and the Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai. The international jury will be chaired by the American Damien Chazelle and made up, among others, by the New Zealander Jane Campion, the Argentinean Santiago Mitre, the Irishman Martin McDonagh and the winner of the last edition, Laura Poitras.

Apart from the contest there will be, of course, much more. A broad focus on adolescence in several films, according to Barbera; works from more than 50 countries, from Nepal to Mongolia, passing through Tunisia or Ukraine; lengths intended to make the Polish government uncomfortable, as the artistic director promises; the documentary In front of ‘Guernica’commissioned by the Museo Reina Sofía on the famous work of Pablo Picasso, in the year that marks the 50th anniversary of his death; open sky, filmed by Mariana and Santiago Arriaga, in the Horizontes section, and written by the father of the filmmakers, Guillermo Arriaga, also responsible for the stories of films such as loves dogs either Babel and director of Far from the scorched earth; the short The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, by Wes Anderson, based on stories by Roald Dahl; from controversial icons with a glorious past such as Allen or Polanski to the future of cinema, between virtual reality and artificial intelligence. After all, the poster for La Mostra this year draws a road. The long journey of cinema and its oldest festival continues.

