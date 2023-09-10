The Venice International Film Festival concluded yesterday and announced the big winner of its 80th edition.

As anticipated, the Golden Lion was awarded to Poor Things, the provocative film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos with Emma Stone in the lead role.

The film addresses a plot similar to that of the classic Frankenstein, with a woman who returns to life after a scientist’s experiments. Bella Baxter’s (Stone) journey to rediscover her humanity takes audiences on a no-holds-barred exploration of freedom.

As recalled, after its screening at the cinematographic meeting, Lanthimos’ extravagant story became one of the most acclaimed titles of the season.

And, for several days, Poor Things held a perfect rating from critics, according to data from the Rotten Tomatoes platform. At press time, its score remained outstanding, with a 98% approval rating across 46 published reviews.

Volpi Cup. For Cailee Spaeny as best actress for Priscilla, from Sofi to Coppola. Photo: AFP

“Until now, the industry has not been prepared to receive a film like this,” said Lanthimos about the film that features shocking scenes of explicit sex, according to the press.

Emma Stone could not attend the Mostra due to the Hollywood actors’ strike. A strike that has marked this very special edition with practically no stars on the red carpet, but that has counterattacked with 10 days of powerful cinema that has displayed a very distributed record, reads in La Vanguardia.

At this gala, the Japanese Ryûsuke Hamaguchi continues his unstoppable career after winning the Oscar for best international film with Drive My Car and took the grand jury prize for Evil Does Not Exist, a hymn to nature as mysterious as it is disconcerting.

Cailee Spaeny, the young protagonist of Priscilla, Sofia Coppola’s film that portrays how a 14-year-old Priscilla and Elvis Presley met in Germany, won the Volpi Cup for best actress. “It is the most magical and unexpected experience of my life,” she said, still bewildered.

Grand jury prize. To Ryûsuke Hamaguchi for Evil does not exist. Photo. AFP

On the other hand, the Volpi Cup for best actor went to Peter Sarsgaard for his role as a man who knows that he will soon be lost to dementia in Memory, by Michel Franco. In his long speech, the American interpreter has charged against the use of AI (artificial intelligence) in the industry and has appealed for human connection.

Matteo Garrone was recognized as best director for Io capitano, the journey of two young people, Seydou and Moussa, who leave Dakar to set out on their way to Europe, and the Chilean Pablo Larraín received the award for best script for El conde, co-written with Guillermo Calderón. The film depicts the dictator Augusto Pinochet as a vampire over 250 years old. “No to impunity!” Larraín declared at the end of his speech.

