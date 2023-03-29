Venice, D’Annunzio’s house transformed into a B&B

For a long time the fate of the “Red House” was in the balance, but now for the historic residence venetian of Gabriel D’Annunzio fate is officially sealed. The house of the writer has become a Bed & Breakfasts. In that house the poet composed the “Night“, one of his most important works. Overlooking the Grand Canalalso hosted Canova, Rilke and the Duse. The history of this small building dates back to the end of nineteenth century when the Austrian prince, as well as antiquarian, Fritz Hohenlohe-Waldenburg together with his wife Zina, one of the major exponents of the aristocracy of the Belle Époque, he bought a small land on the Grand Canal where there were only one old shack it’s a garden.

The buildingas we know it today, was built to become mansion of the same prince, by the architect Domenico Rupolo. After the prince left the house, this cottage became a point Of reference for prominent personalities from the world of art and culture such as Baron Giorgio Franchetti, Count Giuseppe Primoli, the painter Mariano Fortuny y Madrazo, the poet Henri De Regnier, Rainer Maria Rilke, Hugo von Hofmannsthal, Eleonora Duse and indeed Gabriel D’Annunzio.

