In Venice (Italy) the public carnival events have been canceled, reports journalist Alban Mikoczy live from Rome (Italy), Sunday February 14. In Venice, the great figures of the carnival are at the rendezvous, but there is no one to admire them. The thousands of spectators on Saint Mark’s Square have taken flight, only the photoshoots break the silence, but without the usual inflow of money, the entire heritage of the city is in danger. “The palace has been closed for a year, normally this palace works during the carnival and outside for big galas and private parties, it’s all over”, testifies Prince Maurizio, master of ceremonies.



The economy of Venice is at a standstill, only 10% of hotels are open, but they are empty. The gondoliers have put away their boats, the city will lose 70 million euros in turnover in one month. In the mask shops, the artisans only work on Internet orders, no one stops in the shops. Children are the only ones able to come together, in disguise, to celebrate carnival. In February 2019, 500,000 people had swept over the city.

The JT

The other subjects of the news