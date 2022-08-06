An uphill start to the season for Venice. On the eve of the official debut in the Italian Cup against Ascoli, the orange-green club communicated the positivity to Covid of 13 members after the results of the swabs carried out. The members were immediately placed in solitary confinement and the competent authorities were notified. This explains the reason for the postponement of Javorcic’s pre-match press conference that should have been held for lunch to the afternoon.

The company has not communicated the names of the positive members who may not all be players. A high number of positive at Covid as had happened at the beginning of the year when Venice showed up at San Siro against Inter with 14 positive cards. A hitch that will affect Javorcic’s choices for the Coppa Italia match against Ascoli, but which could also have repercussions in view of the debut in the league next Sunday against Genoa at Penzo.