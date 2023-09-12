Tragedy in the Venetian area: 18-month-old child found with head trauma on the street dies in hospital. It’s yellow on dynamics

An 18-month-old boy has died in hospital after being found dying on the streetnot far from home, with a hematoma to the head due to a serious trauma, perhaps the result of a accident. The incident occurred yesterday evening in Portogruaro (Venice).

The Carabinieri are working on reconstruction from the tragedy, which the parents were unable to explain convincingly. One hypothesis is that the child walked away without being seen until he reached the road and here he may have been hit by a car, which then fled. But other leads cannot be ruled out, including those of a domestic accident.

READ ALSO: A car crashes into a car live on social media, three seriously injured 5-year-old girl

Subscribe to the newsletter

