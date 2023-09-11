Venice, Cateno De Luca accuses: “Here’s how much I spent on dinner, then they say that Taormina is expensive”

“Everything was delicious… except the bill.” Even the Sicilian politician Cateno De Luca launches into the controversy over the high receipts, publishing the bill for a dinner in Venice on social media.

“There were four of us, one of whom bought spaghetti with tomato sauce to save money but didn’t believe they cost 30 euros! And then they say that Taormina is expensive…”, commented De Luca, who is mayor of the Messina town. He was in Venice for the Film Festival and also to receive an award.

“We decided to try a nice restaurant in the center of Venice, a medium-high caliber place. And this was our choice”, explained De Luca in an interview with Gazzettino. “But when two plates of ‘risi e bisi’ arrived, costing 48 euros each, so small they looked like a taster, we were stunned. Not to mention the 30 euro portion of pasta with tomato sauce. A burly friend of mine was so hungry in the end that he went to eat at McDonald’s.”

In addition to the typical rice and bike and tomato pasta, the bill includes a “Mugnaia” turbot Yakitori for 50 euros, for a total of 309 euros, approximately 77 euros per person. “In restaurants it is always good to consult the prices on the menu. The controversy over prices seems cloying. And Venice has higher logistics costs than Southern Italy,” commented the Venetian Tourism Councilor, Simone Venturini.