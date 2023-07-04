Shortly before 10 pm, the firefighters intervened in Via Livenzuola in Eraclea, Venice, for the overturning of a wagon of a tourist road train: several people slightly injured and bruised. The firefighters who arrived from San Donà collaborated with the Suem staff who intervened with several ambulances to assist a dozen people who were involved in the accident due to the overturning of one of the train carriages. The carabinieri are on the spot to investigate the accident.