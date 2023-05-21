The German brand supports the German Pavilion and the “Open for Maintenance – Wegen Umbau geöffnet” exhibition concept at the 18th edition of the event
The Volkswagen Group confirms its cultural commitment by supporting the German Pavilion at the 18th Venice Architecture Biennale which opened to the public on Saturday 20 May. The German giant is a partner of the curatorial team and supports the exhibition concept ‘Open for Maintenance – Wegen Umbau geöffnet’. The work focuses on the theme of sustainable approaches to building and urban development. For the first time, the inhabitants of Venice and local and social promotion associations have been invited to a large neighborhood party that will take place on the eve of the opening, during which they had the opportunity to get in touch with artists and experts of the sector.
On the road in the Volkswagen ID.Buzz Cargo
Last March, the materials needed to set up the pavilion were transported from Leipzig to Venice in a sustainable way, on board an ID. 100% electric Buzz Cargo. The German contribution to this year’s Biennale follows the theme defined by curator Lesley Lokko, “The laboratory of the future”, with a multilayered conception of the word ‘workshop’ – which also includes a laboratory in the strict sense. The Germany Pavilion will be oriented towards local needs and will transform into a place for collaborative everyday life. With this spirit, the inhabitants of the city, artists and Venetian associations will meet for the first time on the occasion of a large neighborhood party. The aim is to discuss together the interaction between sustainable habitats and resource use and to connect local social promotion associations and experts. As part of its international commitment to the promotion of culture, the Volkswagen Group is a partner of both the German Pavilion and the block party.
The vision of the German Pavilion
The curators of the German Pavilion explain their idea: “Transforming the way construction is done, with a view to sustainability, does not depend on changes in the economic, financial and legislative framework. We must encourage people to take responsibility for designing their living environment according to social and ecological principles. And this is why the German contribution to the Architecture Biennale 2023 also takes into account the questions and solutions discussed by the people in Venice, and promotes the realization process. The support of the Volkswagen Group helps us connect the ideas and people of the city, so that our work goes beyond the confines of the Biennale”.
Volkswagen’s contribution
The Group has supported the curatorial team of the German Pavilion since the beginning of the operations related to the project. Among other things, he made a Volkswagen ID available. Buzz Cargo1 100% electric, to transport the tools and materials needed to set up the pavilion from Germany to Italy, saving resources. During the opening period of the Biennale, the laboratory will serve as a base for various associations and higher education institutions, Venetian and international, which will undertake the maintenance of socio-spatial structures on site through 1:1 interventions. The German contribution to the exhibition was developed by the ARCH+ I SUMMACUMFEMMER I BÜRO JULIANE GREB curatorial team, selected in an open call under the direction of the German Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.
