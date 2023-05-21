The Volkswagen Group confirms its cultural commitment by supporting the German Pavilion at the 18th Venice Architecture Biennale which opened to the public on Saturday 20 May. The German giant is a partner of the curatorial team and supports the exhibition concept ‘Open for Maintenance – Wegen Umbau geöffnet’. The work focuses on the theme of sustainable approaches to building and urban development. For the first time, the inhabitants of Venice and local and social promotion associations have been invited to a large neighborhood party that will take place on the eve of the opening, during which they had the opportunity to get in touch with artists and experts of the sector.

On the road in the Volkswagen ID.Buzz Cargo

Last March, the materials needed to set up the pavilion were transported from Leipzig to Venice in a sustainable way, on board an ID. 100% electric Buzz Cargo. The German contribution to this year’s Biennale follows the theme defined by curator Lesley Lokko, “The laboratory of the future”, with a multilayered conception of the word ‘workshop’ – which also includes a laboratory in the strict sense. The Germany Pavilion will be oriented towards local needs and will transform into a place for collaborative everyday life. With this spirit, the inhabitants of the city, artists and Venetian associations will meet for the first time on the occasion of a large neighborhood party. The aim is to discuss together the interaction between sustainable habitats and resource use and to connect local social promotion associations and experts. As part of its international commitment to the promotion of culture, the Volkswagen Group is a partner of both the German Pavilion and the block party.

The vision of the German Pavilion