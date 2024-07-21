Tourists move by boat on the Giudecca Canal in Venice. With the European city, one of the most popular tourist destinations, attracting so many tourists, local authorities have moved to impose a 5 euro fee on each visitor to reduce the number of visitors. The result has been that the number of visitors has not decreased, and the revenue from the fees has increased. City officials found that the available data showed that more people came to Venice this year on peak days, regardless of the fees.

Some say that €5 is too little to make anyone reconsider their visit to Venice, since almost everything in the city costs more than €5, even coffee. The erosion of mass tourism has been particularly felt in the city, a cluster of islands crisscrossed by canals, which are also threatened by climate change and rising sea levels.

Last year, UNESCO recommended the city be placed on its list of endangered World Heritage Sites, citing mass tourism as a major concern, but Venice remained off the “in danger” list after the entrance fee.

