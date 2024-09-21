Young man stabbed to death to foil robbery

Tragedy in Mestre (Venice). A 26-year-old, Giacomo Gobbato, died while foiling a robbery against a woman, which took place last night. As reported by theHandletaking up local sites, another young man was injured. The attacker, of foreign origin, was reportedly arrested. The episode occurred around 11:00 pm yesterday evening, in the central Corso del Popolo.



The two young men tried to stop the robber who had attacked the woman, who took out a knife and hit them both. The operators of Suem 118 intervened on site, to whom Gobbato immediately appeared to be in very serious conditions, and he died after being urgently transported to the hospital dell’Angelo but there was nothing that could be done. The other attacked person reportedly suffered injuries to his legs but is not in danger of life. Gobbato and the other injured man frequented the “Rivolta” social center in Marghera, which today on Facebook expresses “a pain that leaves no words”.

Immediately after the stabbing in Corso del Popolo, the criminal attempted another robbery in a nearby street, but was arrested. The police, carabinieri and Suem 118 personnel intervened on the scene.