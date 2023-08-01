The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) recommended this Monday to include Venice on the list of world heritage in danger, since the measures implemented by the authorities are “insufficient” to cope with mass tourism and the impacts of climate change.

“The continued development (of Venice), the impacts of climate change and mass tourism threaten to cause irreversible changes in the property’s Outstanding Universal Value“, considered the Heritage Center of the UN agency.

UNESCO warned that “sea level rise” and other “extreme weather events” linked to global warming “threat” the “integrity” of the site.

He also referred to a high-rise “real estate” construction project on the outskirts of downtown and warned that they could “have a significant negative visual impact.”

For Venice to join the list, member states will have to vote in favor during a meeting of the World Heritage Committee scheduled for 10-25 September in Riyadhin Saudi Arabia.

The organization considers that the measures taken by Italy are “insufficient” and that the resolution of these problems is blocked by “the absence of a global common strategic vision” and the “low efficiency and coordination” of the country’s authorities.

The United Nations agency hopes that the inclusion of Venice on the list of endangered heritage will achieve “a greater commitment and a greater mobilization of local, national and international actors.”

A UN diplomat reminded AFP that when Unesco asked to include Venice on the list of endangered heritage in 2021, the Italian authorities were quick to announce a ban on large cruise ships entering the historic center of the city.

“But two years later, the advances made are insufficient and take too long compared to the level of threat that weighs on the site”he added. The measures adopted “are not advancing at the appropriate speed,” she stressed.

View of a sign knocked down during a storm in Venice, Italy.

Defenders of the environment and cultural heritage accuse cruise ships of causing large waves, which in turn erode the foundations of the city and threaten the fragile ecosystem of its lagoon.

Venice, founded in the 5th century, comprises 118 islets and became a great maritime power in the 10th century.

The city, one of the most visited in the world with daily peaks of up to 100,000 tourists who spend the night in it, It has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987. Its population, of about 50,000 inhabitants, is reduced annually.

“We are still too involved in mass tourism, and not in sustainable tourism, to the detriment of the local population. Venice must not become an open-air museum,” said the UNESCO diplomat.

Local authorities have been planning for years to implement an obligation to book your visit to the city in advance.

Floods in the streets of Venice, Italy. Photo: Miguel Medina / AFP

The response of the city of Venice

This same Monday, the city council of Venice responded to Unesco and He stated that he “will carefully read” the proposal to place the emblematic Italian city on the list of endangered heritage.

“Regarding Unesco’s recommendation to add Venice to the list of world heritage sites considered in danger, Ca’ Farsetti (the seat of the town hall) informs that it will read the proposal carefully and confront it with the government,” the administration said. Venetian to local media.

The Venetian city council, led by the conservative Luigi Brugnaro, recalled that the Italian Executive is the main interlocutor with the international organization, based in Paris.

