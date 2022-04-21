“A reservation system can make a limited contribution to the problem in Venice,” says Ko Koens, professor of New Urban Tourism at Inholland University of Applied Sciences. However, he does not believe that much fewer people will now visit the city. “Tourists may now stay in the city longer and have an extra meal or drink, but it is not really an efficient measure. Rather, it is symptomatic treatment. The big question we have to ask ourselves is: what are we going to do with all those people? After all, everyone wants to go on holiday.”

Other cities are also struggling with the phenomenon of mass tourism, such as Amsterdam. Also a city that has been bursting at the seams for years due to the large numbers of tourists. Measures are also being taken to tackle this, but according to Koens we should not expect any gates here yet. “Gateways around a city? That doesn’t sell very well. There are also other options, such as spreading visitors to other areas, reducing Schiphol’s capacity or simply making the city less attractive to tourists. Why not? But that too is politically difficult to implement.”

Closing the entire capital with payment gates is therefore not an option, but smaller areas could be closed off. “Perhaps certain attractions such as the Red Light District will be closed and paid for within 10 or 15 years. But for now, not many cities will follow Venice’s lead.”