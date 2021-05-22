D.his is one of the best biennials in a long time – and one of the strangest. The complete silence that reigns in the exhibition halls is strange. Even if the social hype at the Architecture Biennale has always been less than at the Art Biennale, where the oligarchs’ yachts anchored in front of the Giardini and the collectors rented the rotten old palazzi and almost caused them to collapse with their parties – as empty and quiet as it was now it has never been here.

This year the biennial is curated by Hashim Sarkis, who heads the architecture faculty at MIT in Boston and who had already put his exhibition under the motto “How will we live together” before the pandemic. The question is more topical than ever – and the emptiness in the pavilions is deceptive insofar as the global crisis at the latest has made it clear that how houses and cities are built is of central importance for the future of a planet that will soon have ten billion inhabitants. If even the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen makes building a top priority with her “New European Bauhaus”, it also shows how the questions that have been bothering architects for years are now finally reaching the highest political levels.

The biennial coincides with a new political start in which billions are being spent on the ecological and social restructuring of cities and society. But what should it look like? Some answers are obvious: yes, the cities have to get greener and cooler, it is nice, given the warming of the planet, when the rainwater is channeled into streams and watered tea plants, as in the Danish pavilion, and given the fact that cement production alone for nine Percent of global CO2 production is responsible, it is agreed that more must be built with wood.



Impressive wooden stand construction at the American pavilion in Venice

:



Image: Paul Andersen and Paul Preissner





Accordingly, it often looks like inside a tree at the Biennale. The Americans have built an impressive wooden post construction that can be described either as a very narrow house or as a monumental “front porch”. Even today, most single-family homes in America are built this way (and then often clad in plastic that looks like wood). The photos of gigantic off-road vehicles parked in front of the wooden frameworks of future houses show that the material alone does not save the world. One will also have to think about the way in which one wants to live together, in which typologies – and what the political framework conditions for this coexistence should look like. This is where the Biennale gets interesting: because it argues sociologically and politically and does not just, as is so often the case, throw a carnival costume made of wood, scrub and sensors over conventional office and residential towers and market the whole thing as a green and smart solution for the future.

Sarkis has divided the Biennale into five chapters. It starts with the limits of the human body and extends through forms of coexistence to national and planetary limits. The first chapter deals with the question of how one could organize the coexistence of the human species with animals in a healthier way. Several articles are devoted to the effects of the technological revolution on the human body. Jessica Charlesworth and Tim Parsons have assembled a great horror cabinet of invented devices: There is one that is reminiscent of a coffee machine, but serves to take the morning micro-dose of LSD that is now common among stressed platform workers, with which one supposedly becomes more creative and efficient to portion correctly, “so that the risk of a macro dose is reduced”. The “Catalog for the Post-Human” is a brilliant satire on the “Internet of Things”, on the smart bracelets that measure sleep performance and count steps and make people trapped in self-optimization even more insane.