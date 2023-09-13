Venice, 5 euro tax for occasional tourists: here’s how it works and who is exempt

The City Council of Venice approved with 24 votes in favor and 12 against the “Regulations for the establishment and regulation of the access contribution, with or without a carrier, to the ancient city of the Municipality of Venice and the other smaller islands of the lagoon”.

We start from the spring of 2024. Last September 5, the Venice City Council gave the green light to the amendment with the final text of the resolution establishing the ‘Regulation for the establishment and regulation of the access fee, with or without vector, to the ancient city of the Municipality of Venice and to the other smaller islands of the lagoon and the approval of the municipal council chaired by Ermelinda Damiano has arrived.

READ ALSO: Pensions, last 2-4 years part-time and hiring young people: the relay appears

The provision establishes the guidelines for the introduction of a new tourist flow management system, with the definition of general principles, exclusions, exemptions, controls and sanctions, through a multi-channel and multilingual platform which will be made available shortly. Experimental measure for 30 days The objective is to discourage daily tourism in certain periods, in line with the delicacy and uniqueness of the City.

The experimentation for 2024 will last approximately 30 days, which will be defined by the Council with a specific calendar in the coming weeks. Generally speaking, it will focus on spring long weekends and summer weekends. The next council resolution will define, in addition to the days affected by the contribution, specific details and declinations, such as exemption for all the smaller islands of the lagoonthe time slots for the contribution to be valid and the value thereof, which will initially be set at 5 euros. In that resolution, the Council will also define the mandatory booking methods for some exemption categories, in smart and electronic mode.

The exempted categories for example, all residents in Veneto will not pay any contributions, but they will have the obligation to book on the appropriate portal. Specifically, it has been established that the access fee must be paid by every natural person, over the age of 14, who accesses the Ancient City of the Municipality of Venice, unless they fall within the categories of exclusions and exemptions. Generally speaking, the contribution will be requested from daily visitors.

READ ALSO: Stability Pact, “Italy resists: it must not accept, but negotiate further”

Furthermore, by law, residents in the Municipality of Venice will not have to pay the Access Fee, i workers (employees or self-employed), too commutersThe students of any level and level of schools and universities located in the ancient city or in the smaller islands, the subjects and members of the families of those who appear to have paid the IMU in the Municipality of Venice.

They are then exempted from paying the Access fee those who stay in accommodation facilities located within the municipal territory (overnight tourists), residents in the Veneto Region, children up to 14 years of age, those in need of care, those who participate in sports competitions, law enforcement officers on duty, the spouse, partner, relatives or in-laws up to the 3rd degree of residents in the areas in which the Access Contribution is valid, and a further series of exemptions provided for in the Regulation, including high school students on a trip

Subscribe to the newsletter

