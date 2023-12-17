The story of the historic buildings in Venice to the Chinese tycoon Ching Chiat Kwong

The alleged conflicts of interest of the mayor of Venice Luigi Brugnaro are at the center of a new investigation by Report which will be broadcast on Sunday 17 December at 9pm on Rai Tre. According to what Repubblica anticipates, the pillar of Report's investigation, Repubblica anticipates, “concerns the Pili land affair: a large area on the outskirts of Venice which should be reclaimed because the subsoil is contaminated by the phosphogypsum from Porto Marghera. In 2005, Brugnaro bought the land, owned by the State, at auction at a rock-bottom price: 12 euros per square meter”.

There Brugnaro would like to make us the city's new mobility hub: “the problem is that 160 million are needed for the reclamation, which Brugnaro hopes the Ministry of the Environment and the Municipality will do, so much so that he will start a dispute with the TAR”, continues Repubblica. “When he then becomes mayor he assures that he will not deal with it: «I wanted to avoid them going to Roman or Milanese speculators». Report instead obtained the testimony of an entrepreneur who tells a different version. And he will show a photo of Brugnaro the mayor with Ching Chiat Kwong, Chinese tycoon specializing in large real estate transactions”.

“Since the first meeting in 2016, Brugnaro would have asked Kwong to buy two historic buildings in the Municipality of Venice – says Report – the two buildings were owned by the Municipality of Venice, and a public procedure was necessary to sell them. On 15 July 2016 the sale notice of Palazzo Donà was published. With an email that Report came into possession of, a trusted man of the Chinese tycoon assures Kwong himself: “There will be no problems in awarding it to you. I met the mayor's right-hand man and he confirmed it to me.” Repubblica concludes: “In the end the only offer for Palazzo Donà is that of Mister Kwong, who will then rent it for 15 years to Francesco Calzavara”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

