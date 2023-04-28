Venice, the mystery model and that artistic nude

Mystery a Venice. A Italian model she climbed onto a balcony of Royal Palace in the square Saint Mark to Venice and it is stripped of all the clothes, being immortalized by some photographers completely naked. With side B on display between the astonishment of the thousands of tourists present in the lagoon at that time. A artistic nude – reports the Corriere della Sera – for a photoshoot in the historic center of Venice, last Saturday, is expensive to an Italian model. An order has arrived for her estrangement from the city, or the urban Daspo: provision in hand, the agents from the local lagoon police have invited you to leave Venicewith a verbal it’s a fine of 750 euros.

Two – continues the Corriere – the “faults” of the model, taken over by the police of the lagoon sector. Not only being there climbing on a monument of the royal palace in San Marco, but also having done it while it was completely without clothes in a public place to be photographed: an outfit that does not respect the decorum of the city and is contrary to public decency. And in addition the photoshoot had not been authorized by the Municipality, but i photographers for now they have get away with it.

