From: Patrick Mayer

Venice has to temporarily close its airport, which is heavily frequented by holidaymakers, because a large flock of seagulls makes take-offs and landings on the Adriatic impossible.

Venice – Italy is enjoying a late summer that has dragged on for weeks. According to the online portal, Venice on the Adriatic recorded weather.com on Friday (October 13th), for example, a pleasant 23 degrees a day. Tourists from all over the world come to the picturesque lagoon city all year round – not least from the USA.

Venice Airport on the Adriatic: A swarm of seagulls is causing concern in Italy

Of course, holidaymakers from America have to fly to the Italian Adriatic coast, while many Germans and Austrians arrive via the Brenner motorway (Italian: Brennero). This Friday, on the approach to Venice, everything suddenly stopped working as usual.

Because: Venice Marco Polo Airport had to be closed for an hour because a real “seagull invasion” disrupted flight operations at the Venice lagoon. This was reported by the Italian daily newspaper la Nuova. The runways are right next to the water, and this time the birds apparently gathered in rows on the airfield. Pilots generally don’t like that at all.

Built right on the water: Venice’s Marco Polo Airport. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The result: According to the report, numerous flights bound for Venice had to be rerouted, for example to Milan, Verona or Trieste. Bitter for travelers: While Verona and Trieste in northern Italy are not far away, this is certainly the case for Milan in Lombardy in western Italy.

According to the report, a number of departures were also delayed. “To ensure safety, in consultation with Enav, the airport was closed from 9:54 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and some flights were diverted to other airports such as Verona, Trieste, Milan,” the operating company of Venice-Tessera airport said in a statement: “At To repel the flock, all necessary resources were used, including a falconer-controlled falcon and acoustic deterrents. These are tools that can respect wildlife while ensuring safety.”

Venice Airport: Swarm of seagulls forces flights to Milan and Verona

Because: Italy is suffering when it comes to collisions between flocks of birds and aircraft engines. An example: In September, a flock of birds caused a plane belonging to the famous Frecce Tricolori aerobatic team to crash near Turin. The accident was loud la Nuova a little girl died on the ground.

In Venice, where a bus accident involving holidaymakers recently made headlines, nothing happened due to the caution of the local aviation authorities. Instead, at 11:20 a.m., the airport finally returned to normal operations after the birds were properly chased away. (pm)