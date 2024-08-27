The red carpet is back, the stars are back, the Venice International Film Festival of the Biennale is back. And like every year, this edition, the 81st, has its godmother. It will be Swabia Alviti to host the opening night, Wednesday 28 August, on the stage of the Sala Grande (Palazzo del Cinema al Lido), and the closing night, Saturday 7 September, when the Lions and other official awards will be announced.

Actress, model, tennis player: who is Sveva Alviti

Born in Rome, Sveva Alviti’s first passion was tennis, which she started playing at the age of eight, but as a child she also studied acting with some of the best American teachers, includingto famous coach Susan Batson. In cinema as in tennis, she told Adnkronos, “you can still win until the last ball”. As a teenager, tennis was put aside to instead cultivate a career as a model that soon took her to New York.

In 2009 made his Broadway debut as the protagonist of the theatrical show ‘The Interrogation’, while two years later, in 2011, he participated for the first time in the Venice International Film Festival of the Biennale with the short film ‘Alice’ by Roberto de Paolis.

In 2012, she starred in two films: ‘Niente può fermarci’ by Luigi Cecinelli and ‘Buongiorno Papà’ by Edoardo Leo, while the following year she was one of the protagonists of ‘Cam Girls’ directed by Mirca Viola and brought a show entirely dedicated to the actress Monica Vitti to the Quirino Theatre in Rome, inspired by the film ‘Dramma della gelosia’.

The consecration came in 2017 with ‘Dalida’Lisa Azuelos’ biopic on the famous French icon, which earned her a nomination for best emerging actress at the 2018 César Awards and was a great success in France (leading the box office for weeks) and in Italy, where it was broadcast as a special event for the first time on Rai 1.

In 2018 Sveva Alviti was the female protagonist of the thriller ‘Lukas’ with Jean Claude Van Dammereleased in over 250 theaters in France, Belgium and the United Kingdom. During the same year she played a femme fatale in ‘Love Addict’ with Michael Madsenwhile in 2019 she shot in France, directed by Fabienne Redt, ‘Beignets de Songe’ and received the Kinéo Award as Guest Star in Venice. Three years later she won the award for best actor at the Rome Independent Film Festival for her role as co-star in the auteur film ‘Tra le onde’, directed by Marco Amenta.

In 2023, she starred in ‘Entres les Vagues’ by Anaïs Volpé, presented at the Cannes Film Festival in the Quinzaine des Cinéastes section and winner of numerous awards throughout France. The same year, she appeared on French TV in the series against violence against women H24 and made her directorial debut with the short film ‘Les jour d’après’. In March of the same year, ‘AKA’, her first film for Netflix, was released, where she played the female protagonist Natalya.

In autumn 2024, two important events await her: the second season of ‘Nudes’, produced by Rai Fiction, which will be broadcast on Rai, and the American project ‘The other side of Fame’ on the theme of MeToo, in which she will take part. Then a new challenge: the filming of ‘Walking Through the fire’, her directorial debut for a documentary.

Participation in Venice

Chosen as godmother by the artistic director of the Venice Film Festival Alberto BarberaSveva Alviti is preparing to step onto one of the most important stages of international cinema. “I am very grateful and happy to play a role in the art that I love: the seventh art. I have prepared myself meticulously, with great passion and heart. There is nothing more beautiful and stimulating”, she declared to Adnkronos. In this role, the actress explained, “I would like to be a guide for actors, critics and the public during the eleven days of this event. I want to make people feel at home and be a godmother close to them, not only institutionally but also humanly. This edition will be extraordinary, with entertainment and social themes films.” The godmother of this 81st edition has no doubts: “The public will be enraptured by all the incredible stars who will come, by all the directors who will be there and it will be an edition that we will truly remember for a long time”.

Looking at Italian cinema in the international context, “I see a very positive future. There are young directors who are growing and have a lot to say, and also directors who are already known and who tell beautiful stories”. “For example – continues the actress – Gianni Amelio presents the film in competition ‘Campo di Battaglia’, which I find very interesting and human. But also Valerio Mastrandrea who, with ‘Nonostante’, has created an intimate film based on the emotions and differences of the other. Not to mention ‘Maria’ by Pablo Larraín and Luca Guadagnino who continues to experiment with different texts, as in his next film ‘Queer’ set in Mexico in the 1940s. Even ‘The Room Next Door’ by Pedro Almodovar, which we all love, seems different from his previous works: Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore together is something wonderful and here too I see an intimate film, focused on relationships, just the way I like it. Finally, we cannot forget ‘Wolfs’, with Brad Pitt and George Clooney, which promises to be a unique cinematic experience. In this edition there is a lot of humanity that I like”.

On the opening night of the festival, Alviti will talk about what he loves, cinema. “I worked a lot on the speech– he told Adnkronos – I did it with passion, I did it laughing, trying to find the truth in the words”.