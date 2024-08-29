Giacomo Leopardi comes back to life on the screen in the Rai event miniseries ‘Leopardi – The poet of infinity’ by Sergio Rubini, presented today at the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival. The series – broadcast on two evenings, Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 December on Rai 1 – tells the human and historical story of the great poet “through his vitality. He is free and unprejudiced, he is a multifaceted thinker, different from how we knew him in school”, says Rubini, at his first television direction, in a press conference.

“We deliberately portrayed him without a hump, we were not interested in the morphology of his body, but that of his thoughts which is much more interesting”, explains the director. A Leopardi unseen from how he was told in his school days or in the film ‘Il giovane favoloso’ by Mario Martone starring Elio Germano. The portrait that Rubini paints is of an intellectual who “set the hearts of the patriots of his time on fire, who nurtured a certain suspicion towards politics. His thoughts – he continues – were so innovative that everyone always tried to bring him into their own ‘parish’, but he never chained himself to any label”.

Leopardi, a young and timeless poet, whose themes the new generations can identify with. “He spoke of the boredom of living and existentialism,” says Rubini, “but also of loneliness and the importance of pain. He wanted to get as close as possible to the beauty of the world but he couldn’t and this made him feel inadequate. I feel very close to his sense of inadequacy and I think that many young people will identify with it,” he underlines Leonardo Malteseinterpreter of Leopardi. A poet close to young people because he himself has always felt like one. “Of all the great poets he is the one closest to boys and girls because he is a poet of everyday life who clashes with the universe, asks himself ‘who are we?’, ‘where are we going’. And these are questions that young people also ask themselves”, he explains Maria Pia Admireddirector of Rai Fiction, who concludes: “Rubini’s Leopardi manages to pull this poet out of the stereotype of pessimism to shed light on his vitality”. (by Lucrezia Leombrunthe)