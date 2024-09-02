Richard Gere spoke about his relationship with Julia Roberts on the set of Pretty Woman: “I would say there was no chemistry between those two at all”

Richard Gere will participate in the Venice Film Festival to collect theInspirational Award during the gala of amfAR to raise funds for AIDS research. The actor landed at the Lido with his wife Alejandra Silva and the son Homer James Jigme Gere and celebrated his 75th birthday right here in Venice. The audience welcomed him by singing “happy birthday” during a masterclass with the voice actor Mario Cordova.

Richard Gere he commented with a certain irony on one of the most iconic scenes of Pretty Woman in which Edward plays the piano and Vivina, played by Julia Robertsapproaches him in a bathrobe. The two then chase the waiters out of the room to give in to passion. “I would say there was no chemistry between those two at all,” Gere says with a smile. “That scene wasn’t in the script, but it turned out to be a winner because it allowed Vivian to discover something more about the mysterious Edward. I hadn’t seen this movie in many years, it’s a really sexy sequence.”

Richard Gere will return to TV with the series “The Agency” in the company of Michael Fassbender. At the cinema instead he will be among the protagonists of a spy thriller produced by George Clooney and the remake of the French drama “The Bureau of Legends“. And then there will be the film he will make with his son, which he described as a “story that will follow a father and son who get to know each other.”